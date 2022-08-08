"There is a difference" - Bobby Lashley points out traditional custom that Logan Paul hasn’t been following in WWE

Bobby Lashley sees big things for Logan Paul in WWE once if he learns to settle into the backstage environment.

Logan Paul wrestled his second match in 2022 at WWE SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz in his first singles match with the company. The match has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The WWE United States Champion recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how he thinks Logan Paul has done since joining the company, Lashley admitted that he wished Paul shook more hands and got to know more people backstage as a new member of the roster.

"I’m interested to see how it works out. I know he put in the work," Bobby Lashley said. "There is a difference though. When I first came into the business, you went up and shook everyone’s hand to get to know everyone. I haven’t gotten the chance to know Logan that much. He has passed by a few times. I walked by and shook his hand. I don’t know if he’ll be a full-time person on the roster, but it would be good for him to shake a little more hands and get to know more people. For the most part, he has been doing great. The times he has gotten in there he has picked it up so quickly. He hasn’t had the opportunity to settle in though. If he settles in, I think he will do good."

Bobby Lashley on how the WWE will change the future of those currently in the NIL program

WWE's new NIL (Next In Line) initiative gives college athletes an early door into the company before they finish school. This is something that Lashley thinks will be huge for these young athletes when it comes to their overall future in the business.

"These kids are about to change their lives," Lashley said. "That’s the cool thing about it. A lot of them don’t know it. When I first came in, I thought this was cool. Then move forward 20 years, it’s like holy cow! I’m buying houses and running around with gold all over the place. You can never explain to someone what it’s like to be in WWE until you get there. When you travel around the world and have been to so many countries and met so many people along the way, this will really change their life. All I can think of is if they can make it, what will happen next. That’s exciting."

