"It was an honor" - Bobby Lashley on facing former WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his SummerSlam clash with Goldberg. Lashley discussed his title defense against Goldberg and his historic matchup with Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank.

Last month at Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against former WWE champion Kofi Kingston. The match wasn’t the underdog comeback story Kofi Kingston was hoping for.

While Kofi did manage to get some offense during the early stages of the match, Bobby Lashley retaliated with force. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley quickly shifted gears and proceeded to bash Kingston with fearful intensity for the rest of the match. Lashley finally put Kingston out of his misery by putting him in the Hurt Lock, forcing the ref to call for the bell.

Looking back at the encounter, Bobby Lashley said that he was honored to share the ring with Kofi in the build-up to the match. Lashley attested to the fact that Kofi Kingston is a genuine legend and the New Day has cemented their place as top talent in WWE. Lashley even hinted at a possible future program with Big E.

“100%, that meant a great deal to me," said Lashley. "To share the ring with Kofi in that setting, it was an honor. And I need to say this - The New Day is incredible. Kofi, Xavier Woods, Big E, they are going to have jobs as top guys for life. Me and Big E have barely even touched. He’s not as strong as me, but that’s something that could be special down the road.”

Bobby Lashley belives his match with Goldberg will exceed expectations

Bobby Lashley also responded to claims that the major focus of SummerSlam was on Roman Reigns' match with the returning John Cena. The Tribal Chief will battle the 16-time world champion, and a lot of the buzz surrounding the pay-per-view has focused on this match.

Lashley stated that he welcomed the challenge of being part of a matchup that would surprise the WWE Universe. He was quoted as saying that he wanted his match with Goldberg to be the highlight of the PPV.

