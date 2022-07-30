"He has a set of b*lls" - Bobby Lashley says WWE rival is targeting more prominent opponents as he did in his early years (Exclusive)

United States Champion Bobby Lashley says Theory is targeting more prominent opponents as he did in his early years.

The All Mighty is one of the most destructive Superstars to ever step inside the squared circle. He has defeated heavyweights such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Earlier this month, he won his third United States Championship from Theory.

Meanwhile, Theory has been trying his best to make a name for himself. He won the Money In The Bank contract on the night where he lost his title to Bobby Lashley. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 46-year-old superstar claimed Theory is targeting prominent opponents as he did during his early years:

"I would say he's taken too big of a step. I mean I say it all the time I like him. I like what he is doing I mean when I was young I use to try to do the same," said Lashley. "I was going after Booker T, I was going after JBL, Big Show. Anybody that I can go after to make a name for myself that's what he's gonna do. He's going after myself, he's going after Drew, Roman, [and] Brock. Kid's crazy, but he has a set of b*lls. This weekend is another chance for me to teach him a lesson and kinda let him know that baby steps." (From 0:23 to 1:03)

The two Superstars are set to collide in a rematch for the title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see if Theory comes out on top and reclaims the title.

Bobby Lashley addresses the changes happening in and around WWE

In 2018, Lashley made a stunning return when he appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania and attacked Elias. Since then, The All Mighty has become a staple in WWE and won various championships on RAW.

Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement from the company. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H were named as his successors and were given certain duties and roles to fulfill.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bobby Lashley addressed the changes happening in the company and praised Triple H and the roster:

"I think we have an amazing roster. So I think it's gonna keep doing better. It's not like we are changing so much cause it's a whole different organization," he continued. "I mean Hunter has pretty much been around forever and he just has an amazing mind for the business. Him stepping in the position is a very positive feeling. Look what he did with NXT. These people worked around Vince their entire time... It's not like anything is really going to change. Instead, it's going to keep rolling in the right direction and it's going to get bigger and better. Look at our roster right now, it's incredible." (From 4:33 to 5:38)

Bobby Lashley will face Theory and defend his United States Championship against the former champion at SummerSlam tomorrow night.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will walk out of SummerSlam with his championship? Sound off in the comment section!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far