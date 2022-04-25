Bobby Lashley promises snapped arms in RAW segment 

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter with a promise for Omos for the upcoming episode of RAW.

Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38, ending the former RAW Tag Team Champion's undefeated streak. However, on the RAW after WrestleMania, The All Mighty's manager MVP betrayed him to ally with The Colossus. Though a rematch between the two is yet to be announced, they must first come face-to-face in an arm-wrestling competition on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand, WWE made a post honoring Randy Orton's 20-year anniversary in the company. Lashley responded to the post with kind words for The Viper but added a sinister message for Omos in a later tweet. The All Mighty threatened to snap The Collossus' arm in half.

"Oh and also, watch me snap @TheGiantOmos arm in half during this “competition” #WWERaw," Lashley wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Lashley and MVP had a long working relationship prior to their split. They formed The Hurt Business in 2020 alongside Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. MVP was also by the former WWE Champion's side when he won the title.

Will Bobby Lashley face Omos at WrestleMania Backlash?

Omos has already challenged Bobby Lashley to a WrestleMania rematch. Since their battle at the Show of Shows, the two behemoths have been going back and forth on RAW.

Though nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Dave Meltzer reported that the two men will possibly have their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash with WWE going in that direction. It remains to be seen whether the match will be confirmed on RAW this week.

Whether or not Omos will fare any better against The All Mighty with MVP in his corner is yet to be seen.

