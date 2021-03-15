Bobby Lashley reacts to people saying he should have won WWE title at WrestleMania

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently reacted to people telling him that he should have won the title at WrestleMania instead of RAW. The All Mighty did so during his latest appearance on the A Kinda Fun Sports Podcast.

Lashley won his first WWE title by defeating The Miz on a recent episode of WWE RAW. The Championship victory was mostly well-received on social media, and the company later acknowledged that he is the third African-American WWE Champion in history after The Rock and Kofi Kingston.

Bobby Lashley has now revealed that some people believed that he should have won the prestigious belt at WrestleMania 37. However, The All Mighty insisted that he doesn't have an issue with how the entire thing was handled.

"A lot of people said, "you should have won it at Mania or something", but the way that it was done, I liked it. The way that the story was."

"They teased it, and then they teased it more, and towards the end it was like, "how's The Miz gonna get away with this? Is Brock coming out? Is Drew coming out? What's gonna happen?" said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley's WWE title win garnered major social media coverage

Bobby Lashley winning the WWE title was a big deal, and several mainstream news outlets covered the same over the next few days. Lashley had been working hard for close to 17 years towards achieving this goal, and it was incredibly satisfying for his longtime fans to finally see him win the big one.

With how things are progressing on the road to WrestleMania, it seems highly likely that Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE title on The Show of Shows, in front of thousands of fans.

The WWE title feud for WrestleMania 37 is yet to be set up on WWE TV, and speculation is running rampant as to who will be Lashley's opponent on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

