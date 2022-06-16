"His connectability to the fans is lacking" – WWE veteran says Bobby Lashley doesn't connect with the audience

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) recently made a few comments about Bobby Lashley, saying he doesn't connect with the audience.

The All-Mighty impressed fans with his skills while working for IMPACT Wrestling. The former four-time IMPACT World Champion beat the likes of Drew McIntyre and EC3 to reach the top of the mountain.

After his run with IMPACT ended, he returned to WWE, where he won the United States, Intercontinental, and WWE Championships. In a recent interview with WSI, Mantell commented on Lashley's ability to connect with the crowd:

"I never felt the connection to the people, to the fans. The fans make stars. Let's take Dusty Rhodes, he didn't know a wristwatch from a wrist lock but the fans loved him to death... People were happy with that, they connected to Dusty Rhodes, and they connected to Hulk Hogan or Roddy Piper or Steve Austin or The Rock. That chemistry there with Lashley, nothing with his body or his work, his connectability to the fans is lacking." (from 3:25 to 4:50)

Interestingly, Lashley turned face when he defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38. It's safe to say Lashley has been doing a commendable job since MVP left him for The Nigerian Giant.

Dutch Mantell on why Bobby Lashley didn't connect with the audience

The All-Mighty returned to WWE to make history and win championships. He became WWE Champion and defeated Brock Lesnar in doing so. The 45-year-old is one of the top faces of RAW and WWE.

However, Dutch Mantell, who previously worked for WWE as Zeb Colter, feels Lashley lacks what it takes to connect with the audience. In the same interview, Mantell explained why Lashley hasn't been able to connect with the audience:

"I don't think he can make it up, that's why they put the manager with him to talk for him because I think if he was trying to talk for himself, I think he'd do more harm than good. I like Bobby and I wish him a lot of success but some guys have that magic and some guys don't." (from 4:51 to 5:12)

It's safe to say that Bobby Lashley has been connecting with fans in recent weeks. After feuding with MVP, he became a fan favorite and was cheered on by millions.

