Bobby Lashley to recruit 33-year-old female star in his faction? WWE Universe wants to see it happen

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, former world champion Bobby Lashley was seen conversing with an unexpected female star.

This led to massive speculation by the wrestling world, stating that WWE may have teased a new member to join The All Mighty and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in their faction.

The name is none other than B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. She has been a part of the Hit Row faction for quite some time now, but since Top Dolla was released in September 2023, the female star has been absent.

During this week's edition of the Blue brand show, Logan Paul met Dawkins, Ford, and Lashley as the social media star spoke about putting down Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel.

After Paul made his exit from there, B-Fab approached the 47-year-old veteran and also complimented The Street Profits on their new gimmick. She then asked Bobby Lashley if she could talk to him in private for a moment - an idea that the former world champion gladly accepted.

The WWE Universe went wild watching B-Fab and Lashley together, believing that the latter should recruit the 33-year-old female star into his faction.

Check out a few reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Angelo Dawkins reveals the weirdest thing about teaming with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Dawkins recently spoke about joining forces with The All Mighty in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dawkins and Ford turned heel a few weeks ago on SmackDown and were seen aligning with Lashley. Given that Bobby Lashley has the most experience running a group of talented stars, he led a faction with The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins told Good Karma Wrestling that working with the 47-year-old veteran and Montez Ford has been a pleasure, but he isn't used to donning suits and it feels strange.

"It's been a lot of fun. Bobby Lashley has taken us under his wing for a couple of years now, even when we first got called up to RAW, he was there. He's been in our corner ever since. To be in a group with him now, and be teaming with him now is awesome. The only thing that is weird now is I'm in suits. It's a big time contrast. Tez is used to rocking a suit, he rocks suits to McDonald's for some stupid reason. He's always been in suits. I'm the one that is always in hoodies, sweatpants, house shoes, I'm relaxed. Now, I'm in suits. It's a different ball game in suits," he said.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what B-Fab has to offer to The All Mighty to join his faction. It will be exciting to see a female star being a part of Lashley's group.

Do you want to see B-Fab in Bobby Lashley's faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here