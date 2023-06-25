Bobby Lashley rejects massive offer made by 38-year-old WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley received a massive offer from his former tag team partner Baron Corbin at last night's WWE Saturday Night Main Event.

WWE presented a house show from Monroe, Alabama, last night. The packed card featured a singles match between Lashley and Baron Corbin.

Before the match could start, Corbin took the mic and made an offer to Bobby Lashley. Corbin reminded Lashley of how the duo used to team up on RAW back in early 2019. Corbin also brought up Drew McIntyre and how the trio used to terrorize WWE's top babyfaces back then. Corbin then asked Lashley if he wanted to team up with him once again. Lashley wasn't interested one bit, and thus the match kicked off.

Check out the full match below:

Bobby Lashley was a full-fledged heel back in 2019

In early 2019, Lashley, Corbin, and McIntyre were the top three heels on the RAW brand. The trio feuded with some of the biggest names on the roster, including Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman.

Their biggest feud was against a reunited Shield on the Road to WrestleMania 35. At Fastlane 2019, Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns picked up a huge win over Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre. Weeks later, The Shield defeated the heel trio at "The Shield's Final Chapter," with the event being Ambrose's last WWE outing.

Lashley has come a long way since then. He had a heated feud with Rusev in 2019-20 over Lana. The feud garnered massive publicity for the trio and ended with Lashley coming out on top. Lashley went on to win the WWE title on two occasions. At 46 years old, Lashley possesses one of the most jacked physiques in all of WWE. He is certainly not interested in going back to being a tag team act, especially with someone like Corbin, who can't be trusted.

Were you a fan of Bobby Lashley's heel persona back in 2019? Let us know in the comments section below.

