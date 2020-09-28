Bobby Lashley retains the United States title at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Apollo Crews' quest to quell The Hurt Business continued at WWE Clash of Champions. It was a chance to regain the United States Championship, and an opportunity to finally shut up MVP and Bobby Lashley.

The former United States Champion has been feuding with The Hurt Business throughout the summer of 2020 leading into Clash Of Champions tonight. Was he able to wrangle the United States Championship away from Bobby Lashley? Well, the short answer is no.

Bobby Lashley retains the United States Championship at WWE Clash of Champions

Apollo Crews put up a stellar fight against the CEO Of The Hurt Business. He was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the most powerful WWE Superstars on the roster, but once again came up short.

It seemed, several times over, that Crews had captured the United States Championship for a second time. Specifically, there was a moment where he'd hit his patented standing Shooting Star Press followed by a Frog Splash from the top rope.

Lashley just barely kicked out, clearly struggling with the young powerhouse. Unfortunately for Crews, Lashley fought back to finish the job. The Hurt Lock forced the submission, leaving Bobby Lashley with his arm raised at Clash of Champions.

MVP and Lashley celebrated in the ring while Crews was consoled by his ally Ricochet. With a definitive decision tonight, hopefully these two groups will move on from one-another. After all, The Hurt Business has their hands full with Retribution on Monday Night RAW.

With another loss at Clash of Champions, maybe Crews can move onto the tag division with Ricochet. After all, The Street Profits need some new challengers.