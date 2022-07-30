"I knew I was going to win a world title"- Bobby Lashley opens up about returning to WWE at the age of 41

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently shared his thoughts on returning to his old hunting ground at the age of 41.

The All Mighty was released from his WWE contract in 2008. He returned to the promotion for a second stint in 2018, the night after WrestleMania 34. Lashley has been a top star in the company ever since, which is an impressive feat considering the United States Champion is in his forties.

During a recent chat with Lucha Libre Online’s Isa, Lashley stated that he was confident about his success in the Stamford-based promotion despite age not being in his favor. The All Mighty stressed that he's going to win another world title with the promotion.

“Before I made my comeback, I was already in my 40’s. To think that you may be able to come to WWE at that age is unheard-able, but I knew I was going to. I knew I was going to win a world title. I knew I had so much more to go. I know I’m going to win another world title. The harder I work, the luckier I get”.

You can check out the complete interview below:

Bobby Lashley wants to have another go at WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest superstars in the pro wrestling world today. The duo also share a common MMA background and have wreaked havoc on the rest of the roster in recent years.

Lashley and The Beast Incarnate locked horns at the Royal Rumble this year. The bout was won by the former after Roman Reigns came out to assault Lesnar.

During the same interview, The All Mighty stated his desire to revisit the feud down the line:

“We didn’t got it all. We got a little teaser. I think there’s some unfinished business. Brock has been consistent like this for the last 20 years," said Lashley.

The duo will also be in action at SummerSlam tomorrow. While Bobby Lashley will be defending his United States Championship against Theory, Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

