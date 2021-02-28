"Brock is gonna have to work his way back up to the title shot" - WWE Superstar reveals what Brock Lesnar needs to do after returning

Brock Lesnar has been absent since WrestleMania 36, where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Talking about Lesnar, Bobby Lashley said that he feels that the former WWE Champion will have to defeat other Superstars to work his way up to a title shot in the future.

Bobby Lashley has been on a roll recently, showcasing a whole new aggressive side to his fight-game. He was the one involved in destroying Drew McIntyre after his exhausting Elimination Chamber match, which led to The Miz cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

There has always been speculation that Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar in the future. Now, with a more aggressive version of Lashley, there are rumors of a Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania.

However, talking about Brock Lesnar getting a match for the WWE Championship in an interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Bobby Lashley revealed that Lesnar should have to work his way up the roster before getting a title shot. He pointed out that there were a number of other Superstars on the card, all waiting to get a shot.

“If Brock wants to be back in the picture, Brock is gonna have to work his way back up to the title shot as there is a lot of people waiting at the front door. Myself, Braun, The Miz and several other people that want to have their shot at the title so he is not the man. Of course, that fight, everybody would love to have sometime in my career just because of the similarities between Brock and I, but at the end of the day, if Brock comes back, I welcome that challenge but is up to him. If it doesn't, Drew is the man”.

Readers can watch the full video here:

Bobby Lashley reveals which Superstar between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar the focus should be on

Talking about the speculation surrounding Lashley and Brock Lesnar, the CEO of The Hurt Business revealed that he felt Drew McIntyre had every right to be upset. He said that Drew McIntyre had done everything that was asked of him and that he was "the man" in WWE.

Advertisement

“Absolutely, because like I said before, Drew beat Brock, so of course he is a little bit upset but at the end of the day in order to be the champion you got to beat the man. It is like everybody always says, and was quoted by Ric Flair, “To be the man you got to beat the man” and Drew is the man. I mean, I helped The Miz beat Drew but else out of that, Drew has been the man, so I think all the focus should be on Drew."

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Putting aside what Becky Lynch might have to say about Drew McIntyre being called "the man", the Scottish star had one of the most dominant years in pro wrestling since last year's Royal Rumble. He may end up winning back the title in the near future. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE.