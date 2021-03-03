Bobby Lashley reveals what he demanded from WWE before his return

Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion this past week on RAW. He revealed following the win what he asked WWE before his return to the company in 2018. Lashley said that the company expects the WWE Champion to do certain things, and he wanted all of it.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 after wrestling in various pro wrestling promotions around the world. He even competed in a few MMA fights before re-signing in 2018.

While speaking to FOX Sports, Lashley spoke about what the company requires their WWE Champion to do and stated that he was up for the challenge.

"You gotta carry the show. You got a lot of things to go through. You gotta put on some of the best matches. You gotta do the things that a lot of the other guys aren’t doing. Before I came back on this last run, I told them, ‘I want all of that. Because that’s what I came back for. I’m coming back for that WWE Championship and I’m not stopping until I get it. Then, when I do get it, I’m ready to build a legacy.’ I wanted Bobby Lashley’s time, ‘The Almighty’ Lashley’s time, with that title to mean something, and mean something big. That’s what I want to make happen."

"He grabbed me and he held me for awhile and was like, ‘Man, I’m proud of you." - @WWE Champion @fightbobby to @ryansatin on what @VinceMcMahon told him after the historic Championship win. pic.twitter.com/43bdxOU5BA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 3, 2021

The new champion said that the win is one of his "greatest achievements" in his career.

Bobby Lashley on MVP's influence on his career

Bobby Lashley and MVP

Bobby Lashley lavished praise on his fellow Hurt Business member MVP. He said that MVP was a "driving force" backstage ahead of his run to win the title.

Lashley said that MVP pushed him and gave him useful tips to better his in-ring skills. He noted that MVP has been an excellent sounding board and motivator for him in WWE.