Bobby Lashley gives an update about the future of The Hurt Business in WWE

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased the addition of new members to The Hurt Business in the near future. But The All Mighty wants to focus on himself and defending his championship for now.

In a recent interaction with Metro, Bobby Lashley stated that fans need not worry about him breaking up with MVP on WWE television. At the same time, he also discussed the possibility of new members being added to the faction.

"There’s lots of guys on the roster that I look and I’m like, man, he looks good – he’s tough, he’s that and he’s that. Once we have that opportunity, we might open up the Hurt Business and bring some people in and help fuel their career. But it’s one of those things where I have to focus on me for a little while, and I gotta make sure I’m defending the world title," said Bobby Lashley.

Lashley praised former members of The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, stating that the two stars deserved to be in the spotlight. He thinks that both of them did well when they were put in the spotlight in WWE.

Roman Reigns thinks The Hurt Business should've lasted longer in WWE

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business.



Have the day you deserve. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in a recent interview, explained how Bobby Lashley has blossomed since going solo. But Reigns also believes that The Hurt Business ended a little too soon.

"The Hurt Business, that was a good group, you know what I mean? It may have, you know, broke up a little too early. I don't know, I wasn't part of that process. Bobby Lashley is a bigger star now, whether they handled that whole path to get there properly or maximize that?" said Reigns.

The Hurt Business was formed by MVP and Bobby Lashley, with Alexander and Benjamin later added to the faction. Alexander and Benjamin exited the group earlier this year, just a few weeks after Lashley became WWE Champion.

"You can still see that crutch there with Big E. Sometimes in this business, you got to focus on yourself.



"Look at Bobby Lashley, Hurt Business was a good group, but he's a bigger star now."



Roman Reigns on Superstars needing to break out on their own...



🎙 @arielhelwani — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 21, 2021

