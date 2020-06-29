Bobby Lashley reveals Paul Heyman's crucial role behind his push on RAW

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spilt the beans, and we love it.

He is one of the few Superstars who were backed by Paul Heyman.

This is one of the best Paul Heyman decisions on RAW

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has seen his stakes rise on WWE RAW ever since he joined forces with MVP. The former WWE Superstar is now mentoring Lashley and has helped him in focusing on the most coveted prize on the red brand. This alliance has worked well for both Bobby Lashley and MVP, and it shouldn't be a surprise that it was Paul Heyman's idea to put them together.

As revealed by Bobby Lashley, the original plans for MVP only induced him hosting his lounge shows. However, Paul Heyman knew the history that Lashley and MVP shared in Impact and proposed the idea of the two Superstars working together. And their storyline adjusted quite well with each passing week.

Bobby Lashley on how his partnership with MVP came about

During his recent appearance on D-Von Dudley's podcast Table Talk, Bobby Lashley revealed that Paul Heyman was the mastermind behind this alliance. Lashley also stated that the idea was random, but he was happy to get a chance to work with his friend. Luckily for him, things started to look much better for him as soon as MVP was on his side.

"We did our little stint back in Impact. It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off-camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time.

"Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, 'what do you think about MVP?' I was like, 'it's a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I've worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?' He said, 'I don't know, but I think it'll be good.' Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn't know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it's working really well, and I think it's gonna be so much better." (h/t WrestlingINC)

MVP's influence over the recent rise of Bobby Lashley has now led the creative into thinking about an MVP-led stable on RAW. It appears that Shelton Benjamin could soon find his mentor in MVP. As for another member, MVP approached the United States Champion Apollo Crews and offered his guidance.

Although Crews turned down the proposal the first time, the past few weeks have hired towards the champion turning heel soon. If that happens, there's a high chance that he too will join forces with MVP.