"I'll know when it's time" - Bobby Lashley on when he plans to retire from wrestling

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has opened up about when he plans on hanging up his wrestling boots.

The All Mighty had an impressive run in 2021, which included capturing the WWE Title for the first time in his career. He has the opportunity to recapture the gold at the Royal Rumble when he collides with The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

During his recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling podcast, Bobby Lasley hinted that he might be done in the ring when he reaches the age of 50.

"I'll know when it's time to say when, but I'm far from there. I'm looking at the years and looking at what I believe I can do and I'm like, 'I don't believe I should be wrestling when I'm 50 years old,' but I feel so good now that I don't know."

"If I'm feeling as good as I feel now, two years from now, there is no reason why I can't. If my appearance fades or I can't keep on the weight or run with these kids the way they are coming up, I'll take note of that. Right now, I'm 100% and I think I can run through anybody on the roster right now," said Lashley. (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Lashley reveals what he wants to do after he retires from in-ring competition

Bobby Lashley is 45 years old, which means he only has a few years left in the ring before he eventually calls it quits. Lashley is still in impressive shape, and he can still perform at a high level.

The All Mighty stated that when his time comes, he'd spend it with his family rather than keep fighting when he's past his prime.

"Once I can't give you 100% of everything I have, I'm gonna take a back step and I'm going to do something else. I'm going to do some coaching or help some of the younger guys."

"I'm not going to be one of those guys who are rickety trying to hang on to my youth. I'm going to be sitting on the beach, doing yoga, just enjoying life and spending time with my kids," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley has a major task ahead of him in the form of Brock Lesnar. The two behemoths are set to clash at Royal Rumble for the very first time, and it will be interesting who will emerge on top in this battle.

Can Bobby Lashley slay Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

