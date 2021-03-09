Bobby Lashley reveals response of "someone close" to Brock Lesnar about potential dream match

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed in an interview with The Wrap that he has spoken with someone "really close to" Brock Lesnar in regards to a possible match with The Beast Incarnate.

Bobby Lashley has been clamoring for a match against Brock Lesnar for quite some time. The Beast Incarnate is currently not contracted to WWE, but there has been speculation that he could make his return to the company soon. While speaking with The Wrap, Bobby Lashley made a huge revelation in regards to a potential match with the former WWE Champion.

The All Mighty stated that he has spoken with someone really close to Lesnar and here's the response that he received:

"I know I spoke with somebody that was really close to him and they just said, no, it’s just not the time," said Bobby Lashley.

The current WWE Champion then added that the only person he could really talk to about an outing with Lesnar was Paul Heyman.

"The only one I can really ask in that manner is (Paul) Heyman, because no one else really talks to Brock, that I know of, I don’t talk to Brock, I really don’t even know Brock that much," said Bobby Lashley.

You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty. https://t.co/b1WhKdtt0Q — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 4, 2021

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is a WrestleMania main-event caliber match

Fans are well aware of Brock Lesnar's accomplishments as a WWE Superstar. He has done it all in pro-wrestling, and will go down as one of the biggest attractions this business has ever seen.

Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, has worked his way to the top over the past three years, and was finally given a big push when he won the WWE title on last week's RAW.

Fans have speculated that Brock Lesnar will come back on the road to WrestleMania 37, as WWE needs a big name like him for the Show Of Shows. If WWE does manage to get The Beast Incarnate to return, a match between these two behemoths at this year's WrestleMania can't be ruled out.

Do you feel WWE will ever greenlit a Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar match? Who should come out on top if it ends up happening?