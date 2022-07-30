"Not real" - Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discusses his freakish athleticism at the age of 46

Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Money In The Bank winner, Theory, tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam.

The All Mighty captured the United States Championship from Theory at the Money In The Bank premium-live-event. The latter went on to win the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match to close the show. Theory has vowed to get his United States Championship back from Lashley.

Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling interviewed the 46-year-old before his title defense tomorrow night. The All Mighty was asked about performing at such a high level at his age and Lashley joked that he's not a real person:

"I just had a birthday and turned 46. I saw another guy who is 46 and was like 'holy cow he looks like my dad'. So I'm not a real person. I'm like a cyborg or something, or something from a different planet," said Lashley. (01:37- 01:56)

The United States Champion then revealed the key to maintaining his body and performing as a WWE Superstar:

"The one thing that I do is consistency, consistency is the key for me. I'm that guy that wakes up at 5 in the morning and does his cardio. I'm always rehabbing, always taking care of myself," he continued. " I'm not putting anything bad in my body... I've been working my ass off for so long and I remember the last time I didn't work hard. So it is just something that has been in me forever and it is never going to stop." (02:00- 02:36)

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Bobby Lashley challenges the Intercontinental Champion

The United States Champion has revealed that he'd like to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther by the end of the year.

He spoke to BT Sport and referred to Gunther as a tough competitor and noted that he's had an impressive run since joining the main roster. The two-time champion suggested that they could battle at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event:

"It's an interesting match-up. It's a match-up that I think we can build towards and maybe do that at Survivor Series or a little later in the year. But it's something I am definitely interested in," he said.

Do you think The All Mighty will leave WWE SummerSlam as the United States Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far