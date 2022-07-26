WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio faces brutal attack after anniversary match; Reigns references Mr. McMahon's retirement - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 25, 2022)

The RAW before SummerSlam kicked off with The Miz and Logan Paul brawling at ringside after the latter called the WWE veteran out to the ring before we went on air. The two were separated before Roman Reigns and The Bloodline made their entrance.

Roman said that he didn't want to talk tonight and Heyman went on the usual promo, talking about how Reigns will take down the Beast for good on Saturday. Theory walked out and got in Roman's face, telling him how he was going to cash in his MITB contract at SummerSlam.

Reigns poked fun at the young superstar and stated that his "daddy" wasn't there to save him anymore. Theory tried to attack The Bloodline as they made their way out but Jey slapped him in the back of his head.

RAW Results (July 25, 2022): Drew Mcintyre vs. Theory

Drew McIntyre started unloading on Theory off the bell and hit a massive neckbreaker before the rookie tried to fight back. Drew tanked the shots to the chest and tossed Theory across the ring before hitting a massive clothesline.

Drew was setting up for the claymore but Theory fled the ring. Outside, Drew continued the beating and dropped him on the announce desk before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Drew was sent into the steel steps but returned to the ring and got a spinebuster before setting up for the finish. Sheamus and his gang attacked Drew, earning Theory a disqualification before Bobby Lashley joined the fight and we headed for a tag team match.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus & Theory on RAW

Sheamus and McIntyre were in the ring early on and the two traded shots before McIntyre got his trademark headbutt. Lashley was tagged in and hit a stalling vertical suplex on Sheamus before getting an STO on Theory.

Butch and Holland were sent backstage after trying to interfere and Lashley was isolated in the ring as the match went on. Lashley came back with a spine buster and got the tag before Drew came in and took Theory down.

Sheamus took Drew outside and hit the White Noise before Dolph Ziggler showed up at ringside. Theory was distracted by Ziggler and Lashley came in and locked in the Hurt Lock before getting the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus & Theory

Grade: B

After the match, Theory was on his way out when The Usos attacked him and took him down. Roman Reigns came out and asked him to make the right decision before committing a botch as the show moved on.

Ziggler and AJ Styles ran into the Alpha Academy backstage and set up a match for later in the night.

Rey Mysterio was out next to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE. Rey thanked legends like Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, and Batista for helping him pave the way in the industry before saying that he was proud of his family, especially Dominik.

Rey was done addressing the fans when Finn Balor and Damian Priest showed up in the crowd and headed out to ringside before we headed for a break.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Judgment Day on RAW

Rey was isolated early on and after he managed to break out and make the tag to Dom, Priest sent Dominik into the barricades outside. Back after a break on RAW, Mysterio Sr. was back in the ring and hit some big moves, paying tribute to his friend Batista.

Balor brought a chair into the ring and faked getting hit by it but the referee was too distracted to notice. Mysterio tried the same trick and failed to get the DQ as well before getting the double 619 and Splash for the easy win.

Result: Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Judgment Day

Grade: B

Rey was having a party backstage when Judgment Day attacked him and sent him through a table with a powerbomb. Rhea Riple also returned and was confronted by Rey's daughter Aalyah.

Bianca Belair was out next and was probably about to say how she was better than everyone but Becky Lynch attacked her and dragged her out of the ring by the hair. The brawl continued for a bit and the champ took quite the beating before officials came out and diffused the situation.

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop on RAW

Doudrop went for an early pin before getting some splashes in the corner. Alexa managed to kick out a few times before getting caught in a headlock. Doudrop got another near fall off a lariat before Alexa tripped her and dropped her on the mat.

Alexa came in with some big kicks and got a near fall of her own before she was speared into the corner. Nikki came in on the apron and dropped Alexa from the ropes. Bliss managed to reverse the finisher from Doudrop and picked up the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

Grade: B-

AJ Styles offered Logan Paul some advice and said that he should shut The Miz up to earn the locker room's respect.

Logan Paul called The Miz out to the ring but Maryse came out and defended The Miz's 'package'. Miz finally made his entrance and bickered with Paul before Maryse slapped the YouTuber.

Ciampa tried for a sneak attack but Paul fought back at first but Miz and Ciampa overpowered him in the ring. Miz got the Skull Crushing Finale off the assist and stood tall in the ring as RAW moved on.

The Usos and The Street Profits were backstage for an interview and Jeff Jarrett showed up to shut both teams up. Double-J told them to keep the peace since their actions tonight will affect his decision tomorrow.

Dolph Ziggler & AJ Styles vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Ziggler and Gable kicked off the match and AJ was tagged in early on who hit a dropkick and a dive to the outside, wiping him out. Back after a break on RAW, Otis was in the ring and Ziggler got some big moves in but was taken down with an elbow from the big guy.

Gable came back in for a big slam before setting him up for the moonsault. Ziggler dodged the move and went for a pin but it was broken. The match broke out into a brawl before Ziggler came in with a lateral press on Gable before getting the pin.

Result: Dolph Ziggler & AJ Styles def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B

Riddle & The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline on RAW

Jimmy and Dawkins kicked things off in the main event of RAW and Ford was tagged in early on and hit a big dive over the ropes before we headed for a break on RAW. Back to the match, Riddle was isolated in the corner but managed to dodge a big move and sent Jey into the ring post.

Ford was back in and Roman snuck in a tag before getting a near fall off a Rock Bottom. Montez's nose was busted open in the struggle and after a break, we saw that the medical staff had cleaned the blood off his face as the match continued.

Riddle came in and cleared the ring before getting massive suplexes on the Usos. He tried the draping DDT on Jimmy but Jey blocked it before Riddle took them both out with a dive to the outside.

The Usos went after Riddle in the ring before Angelo and Montez came to the rescue, managing to send the Usos outside. Inside the ring, Riddle got the draping DDT on Roman before Reigns blocked the RKO and got the Spear for the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. Riddle & The Street Profits

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was out next and laughed in Roman's face as the Universal Champion was on his way out. Rollins got in the ring and attacked Riddle, sending him outside for a stomp on the floor and then another on the steel steps.

Episode rating: B+

RAW from MSG saw Rey Mysterio celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE while Roman Reigns and Theory had a face-off. Logan Paul and The Miz had a big brawl while Becky Lynch wiped out the RAW Women's Champion on tonight's episode of RAW.

