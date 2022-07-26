Female WWE star breaks character to send a message to Rey Mysterio; shares a maskless picture of him

WWE celebrated Rey Mysterio's legendary career on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Several superstars have sent their good wishes to the veteran in person or on social media, with Charlotte Flair among the latter.

The Queen has been absent from television for over two and a half months, having taken time off for her wedding and honeymoon with All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo. Though she is not back yet, Flair has been reasonably active on Twitter during her hiatus.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion congratulated Rey Mysterio on the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut, sharing a couple of pictures that include the two of them. The first one was taken ahead of Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, with Dominik, Lita, and Goldberg also in it.

However, the second image can be classed as the more eye-catching one. It is from Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo's wedding, with a maskless Mysterio and his wife Angie posing with the happy couple. The WWE legend is only wearing a pair of sunglasses on his face.

Check it out below:

Charlotte's return seems imminent, especially since she has been advertised for an episode of SmackDown in August.

What happened during Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebration on WWE RAW?

The legendary luchador had an eventful night on RAW. He cut an emotional promo on the past 20 years and thanked the fans, doing so with Dominik Mysterio by his side. The father-son duo was then in action against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Mysterios would defeat The Judgment Day, but things then took a sour turn. A backstage party in Rey's honor was cut short when Rhea Ripley showed up uninvited and shoved his daughter, Aalyah.

Balor and Priest proceeded to assault Rey Mysterio and put him through a table. This ensures their feud is not over, with a No Disqualification rematch confirmed for SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what happens between the two teams on Saturday.

Do you think the Mysterios can defeat The Judgment Day again, or will the heels come out on top at SummerSlam? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at SummerSlam 2022? The Mysterios The Judgment Day 4 votes so far