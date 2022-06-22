Potential update on when Charlotte Flair will make her WWE return

Thanks to recent advertisements, we now have a better idea of when Charlotte Flair will be returning to WWE.

Flair was written off WWE programming at WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. The storyline reason for Flair's absence was that Rousey broke her arm. However, she was actually taking time off for her wedding and honeymoon with All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo.

While WWE is advertising Flair for SummerSlam, she's also now being advertised for an upcoming episode of SmackDown later this summer.

The website for the PNC Arena, which will host WWE SmackDown on August 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, is advertising Flair's appearance alongside RAW Superstars Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair:

WWE® SmackDown returns to Raleigh. See your favorite Superstars live. Featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey! See the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and many more! Also, from Monday Night RAW, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match plus Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair recently attended an episode of AEW Dynamite backstage with her husband, Andrade El Idolo

While Charlotte Flair hasn't been backstage at WWE SmackDown since losing at WrestleMania Backlash, she recently traveled with her husband Andrade El Idolo to attend the AEW Dynamite special Road Rager in St. Louis last week.

Flair and El Idolo haven't been shy about promoting their relationship as of late on social media. The happy couple continues to prove that it's easy to maintain a relationship despite working for rival promotions.

With Andrade El Idolo already back on TV for All Elite Wrestling, it's likely only a matter of time before Charlotte Flair returns for WWE as well. There's little doubt that Flair will be placed in a marquee program when she returns to SmackDown later this summer.

