Former WWE Championship rival comes to Drew McIntyre's aid on RAW

Drew McIntyre received help from Bobby Lashley after the former was ambushed during a match against Theory on WWE RAW. McIntyre and Lashley used to be bitter rivals last year and contended frequently for the WWE Championship. But tonight, it seems they were on the same page.

This week's episode of the Monday show opened with a segment between The Bloodline and Theory. After the stable insulted the 24-year-old, he looked to reclaim some pride in a match against The Scottish Warrior.

Despite his best efforts, Mr. Money in the Bank was not close to winning the match. However, McIntyre's luck changed after Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch went inside the ring and attacked him. Not long after, the WWE United States Champion stood beside the Scottish star to help him out.

Before the match officially started, Drew McIntyre and Theory had already started the action by trading shots. The latter finally gained some momentum. He tossed his opponent to the turnbuckle but McIntyre managed to come back quick.

The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank winner left the ring to regroup, but McIntyre followed and they brawled outside as the show went to commercial break.

The show went back on-air, with the action back inside the ring and with McIntyre attempting a pin but Theory kicking out. The young star tossed his opponent out of the ring in hopes he would be counted out, to no avail.

Towards the end of the match, McIntyre was preparing to hit his finisher but The Brawling Brutes attacked him. Bobby Lashley then went out and helped the Scottish Warrior, sending Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Theory out of the ring.

