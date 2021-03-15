Bobby Lashley reveals his thoughts on The Fiend

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed his thoughts on The Fiend in his latest appearance on the A Kinda Fun Sports Podcast.

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since he was burned alive by Randy Orton at TLC 2020. While speaking about fellow Superstars, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had nothing but praise for The Fiend and dubbed him as being incredibly dangerous.

"The Fiend is always the most dangerous person, 'cause nobody really has stopped The Fiend," said Bobby Lashley.

One of the big matches that has been in the works for #WrestleMania 37 is @RandyOrton vs @WWEBrayWyatt. https://t.co/v1sWMNqCM7 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 12, 2021

Bobby Lashley vs The Fiend would certainly be an interesting in-ring contest

Bobby Lashley is currently at the top of the company's food chain, as he holds the WWE title. He defeated The Miz to win the belt on RAW a few weeks ago and is currently enjoying his best run in WWE. Lashley's next goal would be to successfully defend the belt at WrestleMania 37.

The Fiend was last seen at WWE TLC 2020 and the former Universal Champion has been absent from programming. Alexa Bliss has been teasing his return since then and is playing with Orton's mind in the process.

I really like how they're dragging out The Fiend's return.



It makes it feel more unpredictable this way.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/REmBEu3yT6 — Slack (@SlackStyle09) March 9, 2021

If The Fiend returns gets his revenge on Orton, there's a chance that he would eye the WWE title next.

If Bobby Lashley is still champion at the time, fans could get to see a dream bout between these two men. Both Superstars are unique performers in their own way, and a WWE title match pitting the duo on a major PPV would be intriguing.

Do you agree with Bobby Lashley's statement about The Fiend being the most dangerous entity in all of WWE? If not, who deserves to be called the most intimidating and dangerous Superstar in the company? Sound off!