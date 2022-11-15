Bobby Lashley's interrupted by top star; destroys underdog on WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley destroyed Mustafa Ali on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The show started with Seth Rollins coming out to the ring. He began by saying that he has a lot of people gunning for his title. He also added that the United States Championship is the top prize on RAW.

The Visionary was then interrupted by Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty came out and said that the beating he gave Seth Rollins last week would only continue to happen unless he gets back his United States Championship.

Mustafa Ali then interrupted the back-and-forth between Rollins and Lashley. The former US Champion warned Ali that the beating he gave him last week will be nothing compared to the mauling he will receive this week.

This was not enough to deter the former RETRIBUTION leader as Ali jumped the former WWE Champion again and was dumped out of the ring. Lashley then invited Ali into the ring.

The match was a quick contest between the two men as Lashley destroyed Ali with a couple of spinebusters. Just when it looked like Ali was fighting back with a Tornado DDT, Bobby Lashley quickly got back up and hit a spear. He then locked in the Hurt Lock, and the referee had to stop the match.

The United States title picture seems to be gaining momentum, with multiple challengers eyeing the title. Fans will have to wait and see who gets their hands on Rollins next.

