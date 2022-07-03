Bobby Lashley's Money in the Bank victory announcement botched twice 

Bobby Lashley became a three-time United States Champion at Money in the Bank tonight. The All Mighty defeated Theory in a hard-fought match after making the latter tap out to the Hurt Lock.

As is usually the norm, WWE's social media team immediately announces the result following a match. However, WWE on FOX botched The All Mighty's victory announcement twice.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account announced in a now-deleted tweet that Lashley had won the Intercontinental Championship instead of the US Championship.

WWE on FOX's botched tweet

While Lashley is a former IC Champion, he won the US Title tonight. The Intercontinental Championship, on the other hand, is in SmackDown, safely around Gunther's waist.

WWE on Fox posted the correct announcement a while later.

Despite the botch in the announcement, no one can deny that both Superstars put everything on the line to put on a stellar match at MITB. It remains to be seen if Lashley's feud with Theory is over or if it will continue for a few more weeks.

WWE Universe reacts to the botch of Bobby Lashley's victory announcement

A few eagle-eyed fans pointed out the botch made by the WWE on FOX Twitter account regarding Lashley's victory. Most were lighthearted in tone, with a lot of them creating memes regarding the mistake.

One fan jokingly congratulated Bobby Lashley for winning the US and IC Title on the same night.

Some of them tweeted that they saw what the WWE on FOX account deleted.

While the prospect of Lashley possibly taking on the IC Champion for the Title is definitely interesting, it will have to wait another day as both superstars are currently on different brands.

The only probable solution for them to face each other is if both can hold on to their titles by the time Survivor Series arrives. They can have a champion vs. champion match at the premium live event.

