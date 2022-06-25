Bobby Lashley's former tag partner comments on whether or not he would ever return to WWE

Bobby Lashley's former tag partner Lio Rush recently commented on the possibility of him returning to the company someday.

Rush worked for WWE from 2017 to 2020. During his short stint with the company, he was able to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He also got the opportunity to work with bonafide stars like Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins.

Rush recently stated in an interview with Wrestling Inc that he is not ruling out a return to WWE just yet.

"I think situations change, I think values and stocks rise. I think people like money; I think people like to make money and that’s what it ultimately comes down to when it comes to business. So no, I don’t rule anything out." H/T Wrestling Inc

At just 27 years old, the former ringside hypeman for Lashley still has plenty to offer as he is currently signed to top promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Lio Rush on working with Bobby Lashley

In 2018, the wrestler and part-time rapper was called up to the main roster to work alongside the former WWE Champion as his ringside manager/hypeman.

Whilst the duo got along well, Lio Rush stated in a recent interview with The Angle Podcast that WWE's creative department sometimes did not know how to use them.

"Me and Bobby didn't really know what we were doing or where it was going or leading to. But we feel like we definitely had each other and in that situation and that moment." Rush added: "I don't even think me and Bobby knew, and I don't think a lot of the writers knew either, they were just testing the waters and but lucky for us, you know, it stuck and it was something that a lot of people you know enjoyed." H/T Sportskeeda

Even though Lio Rush is no longer a WWE Superstar, to this day, both he and Bobby Lashley remain close friends outside of the wrestling business.

