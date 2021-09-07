Bobby Lashley's opponent for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 confirmed

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley will face a formidable challenge at Extreme Rules as he defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

The seeds for this match were sown after the tag team match between RK-Bro and The Hurt Business last week on RAW. Orton laid out The All Mighty with an RKO on the previous edition of the red brand.

During the opening moments of this week's show, The All Mighty confronted Orton, and the former World Champion laid out the challenge for a WWE Title match. Lashley accepted the challenge and even entered himself and MVP into the Tag Team Turmoil for the No.1 Contenders spot for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The WWE Champion and his manager were successful and will challenge RK-Bro for their coveted titles on next week's show.

After RAW concluded, WWE released an official tweet confirming that the match between Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley was made official for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley will enter the pay-per-view as a double Champion holding both the WWE and RAW Tag Team Titles.

Bobby Lashley has been on the receiving end of the RKO for two straight weeks

Last week, Randy Orton made a statement when he dropped Bobby Lashley with an RKO when the WWE Champion tried to attack Riddle.

It was the same story on the recent edition of RAW as The Viper struck again with an RKO as Lashley was recovering from an attack by Omos.

While Lashley does have a chance to get revenge on Orton next week, the RKO has had a devastating effect on The All Mighty and could prove to be his kryptonite.

Will Randy Orton be the one to end Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John