2-time WWE Champion seemingly plans to pitch outlandish storyline to Triple H after Vince McMahon had rejected it

Since Triple H took over the creative duties for WWE's main roster in July 2022, there has been a renewed sense of optimism surrounding the product. It feels like storylines that Vince McMahon had previously rejected may end up happening after all.

This is what Bobby Lashley is seemingly hoping for, as he recently revealed a pitch he made to the former WWE Chairman a year or two ago. It was interesting, to say the least.

The All Mighty recently appeared on Sam Roberts' radio show for SiriusXM, with the interview being released on his podcast, Notsam Wrestling. Lashley mentioned that he wanted a storyline where he'd go into a depression and gain weight after losing a match, followed by a redemption arc with MVP by his side.

McMahon simply claimed there was no way he could do it and rejected the pitch. Here is what he said:

"I said if I get beat one time, I want to go into this severe depression and put on, like, 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds, and just be fat. And [I would] be a completely different character and then have somebody like MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of pull me back and have the crowd watch us transition back to me," said Bobby Lashley. "And [Vince McMahon] said, 'There's no way you can do that,' and I said I think I can do it." [From 34:24 to 34:52)

Upon being asked if he would re-pitch the storyline to Triple H, Lashley claimed he was going to try.

"I'm gonna try," Bobby Lashley on whether he will pitch the same story to Triple H. [34:58]

Whether or not he was serious about it, The All Mighty remains one of the most prominent names on WWE television.

Bobby Lashley looks set to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last week on RAW and assaulted Bobby Lashley ahead of his scheduled United States Championship match against Seth Rollins.

The All Mighty went ahead with the match, where he lost the United States Title to The Visionary.

As a result, Lashley and Lesnar are pretty much guaranteed to face off at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The Beast Incarnate will appear on tonight's episode of RAW, where WWE might confirm the match.

