Bobby Lashley's WWE Supershow opponents announced

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will face Bobby Lashley and MVP in the main event of two WWE Supershows in August.

WWE is set to return to live-event touring with a 25-city summer schedule, beginning with the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, Texas. Several live events will feature superstars from both RAW and SmackDown, including the WWE Supershows in Florida on August 7 and August 8.

The Hertz Arena in Fort Myers (August 7) and the Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville (August 8) posted details about the shows on their websites. McIntyre and Kingston vs. Lashley and MVP is listed as the main event and the only confirmed match so far.

RAW stars Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are also due to appear on both WWE Supershows. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Mysterio are being advertised from the SmackDown brand.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley’s rivalry to continue at live events

The Stephen O'Connell Center's WWE Supershow advertisement

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37 to retain his WWE Championship. One month later, The All Mighty kept hold of his title again by defeating McIntyre and former WWE superstar Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash.

At last week’s Hell in a Cell event, Lashley recorded a victory over McIntyre for the third consecutive pay-per-view. As per the match stipulation, McIntyre is no longer allowed to challenge for the WWE Championship while Lashley holds the title.

McIntyre’s tag team partner at the WWE Supershow events, Kofi Kingston, re-entered the WWE Championship picture on the latest episode of RAW. The New Day member will face Bobby Lashley for the title at WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, on July 18.

