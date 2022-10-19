Top WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke candidly about when he may decide to retire from the wrestling business for good.

At 46 years of age, The All Mighty superstar has been performing in the ring for almost 20 years. During that time, he has found plenty of success, most notably in recent years when he managed to win the WWE Championship on multiple occasions.

During a recent interview with Not Sam Wrestling show, the former WWE Champion detailed what would make him consider retiring from the wrestling business.

"I’m that guy. That guy [in] the morning workouts. I’m that guy that trains hard. I’m okay with being a role model. I’m okay with all these different things. So I want to stay in the business as long as I can for that reason. But if there ever comes a time where I am running a little bit slower, I am moving a little slower, I take a bump and it’s like, ‘Oh no, this hurts coming back up.’ You’re gonna get that anyway. But if it ever gets to that point where I feel like I’m slowing down then let’s stop," said Lashley. [H/T SEScoops]

Lashley keeps himself in remarkable in-ring shape despite being in his 40s, and he is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.

The former United States Champion has been heavily featured on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks as one of the top stars.

Bobby Lashley took Brock Lesnar to his limit this week

The Beast returned to WWE last week on RAW and attacked The All Mighty, which led to Lashley losing his United States Championship to Seth Rollins. The former Bellator star opened the show this week and called out Lesnar.

What followed was a brutal assault by Bobby Lashley on the Beast Incarnate, which led many, like Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, to notice that Bobby's aggression put Lesnar in a position many have never seen him in before.

"The Beast Incarnate got a heavy taste of his own medicine. I have never seen Bobby Lashley in such a destructive mindset. Lesnar has never been destroyed the way Lashley decimated him tonight," said Apter. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will now meet on Saturday, November 5th, at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where the bragging rights for the company's toughest star will be up for grabs.

