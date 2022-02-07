Bobby Lashley says WWE RAW star is almost ready to return after 5-month in-ring absence

Bobby Lashley has revealed that MVP is hoping to make his in-ring return soon, five months after he last competed in a WWE match.

WWE announced in September 2021 that MVP suffered a rib injury while receiving an RKO from Randy Orton. In reality, the Hurt Business founder took a break from the ring after undergoing knee surgery.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham "GSM" Matthews, Lashley said his on-screen ally has recently stepped up his road to recovery:

“MVP’s been rehabbing, I just saw him posting something again today on Instagram doing some work. I know he’s getting ready. Every time he sees me, he’s like, ‘Bro, I’m almost there, I’m almost there.’” [12:55-13:05]

Two months after his surgery, MVP returned to WWE television and continued to work alongside Lashley. The former United States Champion was at ringside to witness The All Mighty’s WWE Championship victory over Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

Will Bobby Lashley and MVP win tag team gold next?

Bobby Lashley has won almost every possible singles title in WWE, including the WWE Championship (x2), Intercontinental Championship (x2), and United States Championship (x2).

Although he currently holds the WWE Championship, the 45-year-old is open to also challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championship with MVP:

“He’s putting on some good weight, he’s training. He just started different diets and everything like that just to harden up and get in that fight shape. So me and P might do a little run at some tag team titles also. There’s so many different possibilities right now that I’m excited that anything could possibly happen.” [13:05-13:24]

Lashley and MVP were previously unsuccessful in their attempts to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Riddle in August 2021. The titles are now held by Chad Gable and Otis.

