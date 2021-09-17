RAW Superstar suffers a broken rib from Randy Orton's RKO, out indefinitely

WWE has announced that RAW Superstar MVP has suffered a broken rib due to Randy Orton's RKO this past week on Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of RAW, 14-time world champion Orton faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. During the closing moments of the match, Orton hit the RKO on Lashley but, before he could pin him, MVP interfered. Following this, Orton took out MVP with a devastating RKO. Lashley took advantage and delivered a spear to pin The Viper and retain his title.

Following the match, Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 Big E made his way to the ring. He cashed in his contract and defeated Lashley to become the new champion.

WWE has now tweeted the following update on MVP, revealing that he suffered a broken rib due to the RKO and will be out indefinitely.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. https://t.co/PbBPL0W1S7

What's next for Randy Orton after failing to capture the WWE Championship on RAW?

Orton currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside his tag-team partner Riddle. Together known as RK-Bro, the duo have been a fan favorite over the last few months. They captured the tag titles at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Following his loss to Lashley and Big E becoming the new WWE Champion, it is to be seen whether Orton will remain in the WWE title scene going forward. We might instead see Lashley feud with Big E for the WWE title. Orton and Riddle could start a feud for their titles with some new tag team on RAW.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Randy Orton's current run on Monday Night RAW. Could he move brands at the upcoming draft?

