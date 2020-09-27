Create
Bobby Lashley sends a bold message ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

Vatsal Rathod
Modified 27 Sep 2020, 19:54 IST
The CEO of The Hurt Business and the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley is all set to defend his title against Apollo Crews tonight on WWE Clash of Champions. Bobby Lashley's alliance with MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who were recently also joined by Cedric Alexander, has done wonders for himself and everyone else involved in the faction.

Ahead of his title defense at Clash of Champions tonight, Bobby Lashley has sent a bold message predicting that he'll retain his title and The Hurt Business will stay on top.

You’ve all seen this story. The ending won’t change. #TheHurtBusiness stays on top!

Bobby Lashley in WWE recently

After being involved in the atrocious storyline with Rusev and Lana last year, Bobby Lashley's career is back on track now, thanks to MVP. He is back to being booked as a monster and having someone like MVP as his mouthpiece is working wonders for him.

The Hurt Business has quickly become one of the best factions in WWE and by the looks of it, we might see more male and even female Superstars joining them. Bobby Lashley is heading into Clash of Champions tonight as the favorite and it is unlikely that he will lose his title to Apollo Crews, unless RETRIBUTION get involved in some way.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE Clash of Champions.

