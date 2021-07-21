"No thanks, old man" - Bobby Lashley sends a bold message to Goldberg in the aftermath of RAW 

Goldberg made a surprise return to Monday Night RAW and seemingly challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The Almighty, however, isn't so keen on facing the former Universal Champion.

Bobby Lashley has been on a dominant run as WWE Champion as of late. He completely annihilated Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank and scored a clean victory over a returning Keith Lee on RAW the following night. He was subsequently confronted by WWE Hall of Famer Golberg, who proclaimed himself to be next in line for the WWE Championship.

In the aftermath of the show, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to turn down Goldberg's challenge in a crude message.

You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back.



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/OcIL2e9j6t — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 20, 2021

Goldberg was unsuccessful in his last attempt at the WWE Championship after losing to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble. Despite having a prolific career in WWE, he has never held the coveted title before, which could soon change.

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg is expected to take place at WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE is ready to officially kick off the road to the Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam. Although no matches are currently confirmed for the event, it is rumored that Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg.

If that happens, it'll be the first one-on-one match between the two indomitable forces in a WWE ring. Most fans were hoping for a match between Lashley and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, a bout that many people, including Lashley himself, have been anticipating for a while now. Instead, we'll have to settle for Goldberg, who hasn't done anything to earn an opportunity at the title.

Another match that is expected to happen at SummerSlam is John Cena vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

After a one-year-plus absence, the 16-time world champion returned at Money in the Bank and had a face-off with the Tribal Chief. The following night, Cena laid out a challenge to Reigns, which will soon be answered on Friday Night SmackDown.

