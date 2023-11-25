Bobby Lashley sends a cryptic message after The Street Profits lose tag team championship match to The Judgment Day

Bobby Lashley was not pleased with The Street Profits' performance on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Judgment Day on the blue brand. The match's closing moments saw Rhea Ripley cause a major distraction, leading to a victory for Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Taking to Twitter/X, Lashley sent a cryptic message aimed at Dawkins and Ford, teasing tension within the trio.

"We need to talk... @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #SmackDown @TheVibeBri," wrote Lashley.

Chavo Guerrero opened up about his shoot wrestling match against Bobby Lashley

Chavo Guerrero recently spoke about his past issues with Bobby Lashley and why he refused to wrestle the former WWE Champion.

In an interview on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Guerrero opened up on Lashley overpowering him. He said:

"He literally picked me up with one arm like this and just held me there for a second. I was like, 'Oh, you son of a b*tch.' So he puts me back down. I’m like, ‘Okay, you proved your point,'"

Guerrero added:

"So then he goes around the waist again and I whizzer down again, so I feel him coming up again. As he goes, all I did was grab my wrist and push on his chest, and so I have his arm around my shoulder. So I’m hooking it here, key lock here, and I arch, and he goes a** over teakettle, he goes head over heels. Boom. As he goes head over heels, everybody saw, so it’s like, ‘Oh!’ His shoes fell off."

With Lashley working on the blue brand, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him and The Street Profits, especially after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost to The Judgment Day.

