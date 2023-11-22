"Oh, you son of a b*tch" - Former champion explains why he refused to wrestle Bobby Lashley again

Bobby Lashley is a legit beast in the ring. Currently a member of the SmackDown roster, he has taken it upon himself to make a significant impact on Friday nights by recruiting The Street Profits and helping the young stars slowly rise up the ranks.

During his previous stint with WWE, between 2004 and 2008, The All Mighty worked a shoot wrestling match in a ring with Chavo Guerrero. On the Cafe de Rene podcast recently, the latter brought up a remarkable story about Bobby Lashley.

First, he credited the former WWE Champion as a "tough guy" and a "very good worker," even calling the latter a friend. However, during the aforementioned match that they had, Lashley had overpowered him, and Guerrero was not having it. Despite his attempts at escaping a hold, Bobby Lashley was just too strong:

"He literally picked me up with one arm like this and just held me there for a second. I was like, 'Oh, you son of a b*tch.' So he puts me back down. I’m like, ‘Okay, you proved your point,'" Guerrero stated.

Lashley ultimately broke the hold, and they continued to wrestle. He locked Chavo Guerrero again, but this time, the latter made a move that he pulled out the bag on the spot:

"So then he goes around the waist again and I whizzer down again, so I feel him coming up again. As he goes, all I did was grab my wrist and push on his chest, and so I have his arm around my shoulder. So I’m hooking it here, key lock here, and I arch, and he goes a** over teakettle, he goes head over heels. Boom. As he goes head over heels, everybody saw, so it’s like, ‘Oh!’ His shoes fell off." [H/T: Fightful]

Chavo Guerrero later rolled out of the ring as everyone around caught the moment. Furthermore, the former WWE Superstar added that he told Lashley that because he suplexed the latter out of his shoes, he won't wrestle him again.

The All Mighty even allegedly cussed at Chavo Guerrero and demanded he return to the ring to no avail. The latter concluded with the statement, "I suplexed Bobby Lashley out of his shoes."

Bobby Lashley is expecting The Street Profits to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

On the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown this week, one night before Survivor Series, The Street Profits will challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Bobby Lashley claimed that the titleholders do not have class.

The Judgment Day will be looking to gain some momentum heading into the "Big Five" event Saturday night. They are stepping inside the cage for WarGames against the star-studded team of Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton.

