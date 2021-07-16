"Come watch the massacre" - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sends a heated message ahead of Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. The build-up to the match recently picked up steam as earlier this week on RAW, Lashley debuted a more fierce side to his character.

Following his defeat to Xavier Woods in the opening segment of this week's WWE RAW, Lashley decided that it was no longer time to play nice and give leeway to his opponents. Instead, he meant business as he took out his frustrations in the closing segment of RAW.

Lashley has since stayed true to his character and has even shown this more brutal edge to his character in interviews and interactions outside the ring. Speaking with Dallas News, Lashley had a message for fans who will be returning this week as WWE is set to go on tour starting July 16. The WWE Champion simply stated:

"Come watch the massacre."

This Sunday, @WWE Superstars will take over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX for #MITB.



WWE’s Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon and WWE Champion @fightbobby spoke with @dallasnews about what it means to return home to the fans. https://t.co/t6FG5xgfSR — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 15, 2021

With momentum on his side, Lashley seems to be heading into his match with Kofi as the favorite to win. Even though Kofi is a former WWE Champion and pinned Lashley clean just two months ago, many believe that Lashley is going to run through Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on performing in front of a live crowd

Bobby Lashley

As mentioned earlier, fans are set to return starting this Friday at Toyota Center, which will host this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Just two days later, Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will be home to WWE Money in the Bank.

Fans return to WWE shows permanently for the first time in a year and a half this week and excitement is in the air. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley shared his feelings regarding the situation in the same interview with Dallas News:

"“We had great matches and great shows and everybody really put in some hard work during those times," Lashley said. "But it’s different when you have fans. … It’s a different level of intensity. I don’t know who’s more excited: the fans or us"

Lashley is looking to make his fifth straight WWE title defense this Sunday as he locks horns with Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank. Who do you think will walk out of Fort Worth as the WWE Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra