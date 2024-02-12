Bobby Lashley sends message to the "All-Mighty nation" ahead of big WWE fight 

Bobby Lashley is ready for another World Title as a ghost from his past will step into the ring with the former WWE Champion.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The All Mighty is scheduled to square off with Bronson Reed in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The two behemoths were involved in a heated feud on the red brand last year after both were left off the WrestleMania card.

With every intention of retaining crowd interest and making an impact, Lashley and Reed worked a brief program in April that culminated in a triple threat United States Title match at Backlash, which was won by then-champion Austin Theory. As the duo look to revisit their rivalry Monday night, The All Mighty has a message for his fans:

"Big Meaty Mondays #WWEChamber ready Let's go All-Mighty nation," he wrote on X.

Bronson Reed is among the many Australian performers in WWE who are hoping to make it to the Elimination Chamber: Perth match card.

Despite his relatively limited screen time, Reed has managed to grab hold of the fans' attention with his remarkable in-ring performances and hard-hitting, no-nonsense persona.

When Bronson Reed revealed he was sick before a match against the former WWE Champion

On the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 39, Bobby Lashley eliminated Bronson Reed in the closing moments of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, winning the bout in the process.

The two confronted each other on the April 3 edition of RAW After WrestleMania, which finally led to their showdown on the April 10 episode. Despite being sick before the match, Reed delivered a powerful performance opposite The All Mighty. He later asserted that their story is far from over:

"Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force," he wrote on X.

In the end, though, the Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed feud was cut short abruptly as the former WWE Champion was drafted to SmackDown. If their previous encounter was any indication, the two will tear the roof off of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky, this Monday night.

