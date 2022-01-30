Bobby Lashley sends a two-word message to Brock Lesnar after defeating him at Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw Bobby Lashley face Brock Lesnar in a dream match for the WWE Championship. Surprisingly, Lashley picked up a controversial victory to become the new WWE Champion.

Brock Lesnar had Lashley beat in the middle of the ring during the match. However, the referee was knocked out and couldn't count the pinfall. Following this, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out and delivered a spear to Lesnar. He then asked Paul Heyman to hand him the WWE title and proceeded to attack The Beast Incarnate. Taking advantage of the same, Lashley pinned Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion.

Following his championship victory, Lashley took to Twitter to mock the former WWE Champion with a two-word message: Brock who?

This was a reference to Lesnar's promo on Lashley a few weeks ago on RAW, where he made fun of The All-Mighty by making a "knock-knock" joke. During an appearance on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Lashley had the following to say about Lesnar's joke:

“He said it on RAW Monday, I’m not gonna say it p****d me off, because I’m gonna keep this smile on my face... this whole, ‘Bobby who?’ That’s what I told you before, there’s not this whole, ‘Hey, Brock, I’m so excited to get the opportunity to be in the ring with you.’ All this stuff, that’s bulls***.”

Brock Lesnar returned for revenge at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 and won the match

Following his WWE title loss to Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar returned as the final competitor in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He dominated the proceedings, eliminating several stars.

In the end, it came down to him and Drew McIntyre. The two exchanged some blows, but Lesnar managed to throw McIntyre over the top rope to win the 2022 Rumble Match. While he hasn't made an official announcement, all signs point toward him challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

