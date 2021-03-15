Bobby Lashley sends a message to Paul Heyman

Bobby Lashley recently sent a message for Paul Heyman, in regards to a possible match against Brock Lesnar.

While speaking with TMZ, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed he still hasn't lost hope that he will someday get to face Brock Lesnar inside the squared circle.

Bobby Lashley told Paul Heyman to call him, and added that now that he's the WWE Champion, The Beast has a major reason to come after him. Check out the comment below:

"Paul, call me! Before you guys always said that I had nothing or no reason for [Brock] to come after me. Now I do."

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley Says He's Down To Fight Brock Lesnar & Wrestle Him Too!! https://t.co/fAC9HMGnMv — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2021

It would be interesting to know what Paul Heyman thinks of Bobby Lashley's message

It has been a long time since fans saw Brock Lesnar in WWE. The last time he was seen wrestling in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre. Bobby Lashley is hoping that Brock Lesnar makes his way back to WWE somewhere down the line, and faces him for the coveted belt that he now possesses.

As for Paul Heyman, he is currently busy managing Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Reigns is the most destructive force on the blue brand today, and is all set to take on Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane with the Universal title on the line.

Heyman is very close to Brock Lesnar in real life, and Bobby Lashley is well aware that he is someone who can convince the former WWE Champion to come back and face The All Mighty for the belt.

Do you think the WWE Universe will ever get to see a dream matchup between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar? Or will it end up being one of the biggest dream matches that remained a pipe dream? Sound off in the comment section!