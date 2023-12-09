Bobby Lashley sends one-word message ahead of facing returning star in No. 1 Contender's match on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is looking to add to his list of accomplishments in WWE on SmackDown. Tonight's show is scheduled to air live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The blue brand's latest episode is also special for The All Mighty on account of his military past. It was announced by WWE ahead that the December 8 edition will be a Tribute to the Troops special.

Last week, Logan Paul announced that a tournament will be held to determine a new No. 1 Contender for his United States Championship. Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee have been added to tonight's show.

United States Championship tornament

Karrion Kross has not been seen on television since his feud with AJ Styles culminated in August. It appears Lashley wants to make sure everyone tunes in to witness him in action:

"#Smackdown," Bobby Lashley wrote on Instagram.

A few days ago, Lashley appeared for an interview with Steve Fall. He spoke extensively about how disappointed he was that he did not get to be part of the match card of WrestleMania this year.

Will Bobby Lashley vs. Logan Paul get booked for the WWE United States Championship?

All the superstars who have been added to the tournament have been on the rise of late, building credibility as top contenders to a championship.

Bobby Lashley has not won the United States Championship since dropping the belt to Seth Rollins on the October 10, 2022, edition of RAW, after Brock Lesnar cost him the match. The All Mighty has won the title three times already.

"THE THRONE," wrote Montez Ford on Instagram, hyping up the upcoming battle.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross is also in dire need of a rejuvination if the company has plans to salvage his career. The former NXT Champion has not won a single feud since returning to the promotion in August 2022.

Who are you rooting for as Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross contend for gold on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

