Bobby Lashley sends a two-word message to Karrion Kross

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent a strong message to Karrion Kross ahead of next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Tensions have been boiling on SmackDown between The Pride (Lashley & The Street Profits) and The Final Testament (Kross and The Authors of Pain) for months. Their rivalry even saw The All Mighty face The Doom Walker in a one-on-one match back in December 2023, where the former WWE World Champion emerged victorious.

Things got nasty on SmackDown two weeks ago when the 38-year-old star went after the 47-year-old star's arm with a vicious chair attack during a clash between The Authors of Pain and The Street Profits.

On the March 8th episode of SmackDown, fans will see the continuation of the epic rivalry between The Pride and The Final Testament. As announced on this week's blue show, Bobby Lashley will go head-to-head with Karrion Kross on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, with the two men representing their respective factions.

Ahead of next week's SmackDown, the former WWE Champion sent a two-word message to the former NXT Champion by giving him a taste of his own medicine. This message is a warning that Kross used to haunt his opponents ever since he returned to WWE under Triple H's regime in 2022.

"Tick Tock @realKILLERkross," Lashley wrote.

Bobby Lashley wants to win the WWE World Title again

The All Mighty's reign as the WWE Champion went up the flames at Elimination Chamber 2022 due to an injury. This opened the door for Brock Lesnar to win the title, but his reign also proved brief as Roman Reigns dethroned him at WrestleMania 38.

A few months ago, during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Bobby Lashley expressed that he has been giving his 100% and wants another shot at the WWE World Championship:

"We're still moving forward. I have a great opportunity now which I'm trying to focus all my attention on. I'd like another World Title run. I'm in great shape. I've been working my a** off. I'm building a good team. I'm working with other people. Having good matches ... when I have the opportunity to have a match. But, I think I should and could have another good title run," he said.

At Elimination Chamber 2024, The All Mighty failed to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 40 in Philadephia. The WWE Universe has to wait and see how the storyline between Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley unfolds so that the latter can focus on the World Title again.

