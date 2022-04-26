“He can’t come close” - Bobby Lashley sends a warning to former manager ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to send a stern warning to his former manager, MVP, for interfering in his business.

The All Mighty has been on a collision path with Omos for the last few weeks. The two powerhouses locked horns at WrestleMania 38 where the former WWE Champion came out on top. The following night on RAW, MVP betrayed Lashley to side with The Colossal, stating that he is doing what is best for him.

The two former Hurt Business members have been at each other's throats since then, with MVP blindsiding Lashley multiple times, leading to a beatdown from Omos.

Frustrated by his former manager's antics, Lashley took to Twitter to ask the former United States Champion to stay away from him and let Omos handle the feud.

"Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level," Lashley tweeted.

Check out Lashley's tweet below:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

MVP had some harsh words for Bobby Lashley on Twitter

MVP was quick to respond to the All Mighty. Taking to Twitter, the wrestling veteran stated that the former WWE Champion was nothing before he sided with the latter. He added that he will teach Omos to kick Lashley to the curb, just like he did.

"Before I came back and changed your way of thinking you were bending over and patting your a**. I will teach the Colossus to kick that a**. To the curb. Like I did you," MVP tweeted.

Bobby Lashley and Omos were involved in an arm wrestling match on RAW this week. The contest was won by the former WWE Champion. However, his victory was short-lived as MVP once again helped the big man brutally attack his foe afterwards.

MVP made it known later that Omos had thrown down the gauntlet for a match against Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. The bout was subsequently confirmed by WWE.

Who do you think will win the battle of powerhouses at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Prem Deshpande