Omos suffers first defeat on Monday Night RAW in arm-wrestling match

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in an arm-wrestling match on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Colossus had defeated every opponent he came across before the former WWE Champion ended his winning streak at WrestleMania 38. On the RAW after WrestleMania, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) betrayed The All Mighty by aligning with the former RAW Tag Team Champion, citing it as good business.

On the latest edition of RAW, both men participated in an arm-wrestling match to showcase their strength and power, with the former WWE Champion emerging victorious. The Giant was unhappy with the result and assaulted Lashley with the arm-wrestling table.

The Colossus debuted on RAW in 2020 as AJ Styles' 'personal bodyguard.' The duo defeated New Day in March last year to win tag team gold. The Phenomenal One and the Nigerian then split as the latter went on a singles journey.

Will Bobby Lashley face Omos again?

Bobby Lashley and Omos faced each other at WrestleMania 38 and have not yet had a rematch. Last week on RAW, The Colossus challenged the former member of The Hurt Business to an arm-wrestling match, which the latter accepted.

In a tweet congratulating Randy Orton on his 20th anniversary in the company, the former WWE Champion added that he was ready to snap The Colossus' arm in half.

"Oh and also, watch me snap @TheGiantOmos arm in half during this “competition” #WWERaw," Lashley tweeted.

The All Mighty did exactly what he set out to do to the seven-foot giant in the arm-wrestling match. But it seems like the two still have some unfinished business to settle. Although a match has not been officially announced yet, it looks to be on the cards for WrestleMania Backlash.

Would you like to see the behemoths battle it out again at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha