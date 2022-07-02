Bobby Lashley set to come to India; WWE announces dates

In a now-deleted post, WWE India's Instagram account recently announced that Bobby Lashley is set for India, and he will be coming a lot sooner than what many might be expecting. The former WWE Champion is going to be in India from July 7 to July 9. While cities and specific locations have not yet been announced, Indian fans are already excited to see The All-Mighty up close.

"BREAKING: The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is coming to India, 7th to 9th July!" - WWE India's Instagram Account

You can take a look at the now-deleted post below:

The deleted-post confirming Bobby Lashley's appearance in India!

Bobby Lashley could very well be bringing The United States Championship alongside him to India

Following his feud with Omos and MVP, Lashley has made it clear that one way or another, he has his eyes set on winning a championship. It was initially believed that he was next in line to challenge for Roman Reigns titles, he even wished to bring a world title to RAW. However, it seems that The All-Mighty might have to wait for a chance at the main prize.

A few weeks back, Lashley and Theory had a bit of a disagreement which laid the foundations for a feud between the two. While the rivalry initially seemed to be centered around who had the better physique, the triviality soon vanished and things began getting serious.

After being ambushed by Theory, Lashley got his revenge and even challenged him to a match for the United States Championship. The two-time WWE Champion didn't get it right away, but he was given a chance to prove himself worthy in a gauntlet match.

Lashley ended up winning the match, even toppling Theory, who was the last competitor in the bout, to earn a shot at the young star's title.

The two are now set to collide in a one-on-one match for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank. Who do you think will walk out as the champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Bobby Lashley in India? Yes No 8 votes so far