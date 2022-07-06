Bobby Lashley closing in on an incredible milestone in WWE

Current United States Champion Bobby Lashley is closing in on one year without being pinned on WWE television.

The All Mighty has been doing some of the best work of his entire career, and he's one of the top babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. He has captured the coveted WWE Championship twice during his second run with the company, and has even scored a victory over Brock Lesnar. He recently won the US Title for the third time at Money in the Bank last Saturday night by defeating Theory.

The last time he lost a match via pinfall on TV was on the September 27th, 2021 episode of RAW where he was defeated by Big E. He could soon reach a full year without being pinned on WWE TV.

Let’s keep that streak going for as long as possible. @fightbobby is now approaching close to ONE FULL YEAR without being pinned on @WWE TV.The last time he took a pin-fall loss on TV was from Big E in September of last year.Let’s keep that streak going for as long as possible. .@fightbobby is now approaching close to ONE FULL YEAR without being pinned on @WWE TV.The last time he took a pin-fall loss on TV was from Big E in September of last year.Let’s keep that streak going for as long as possible. https://t.co/pTxn3jtTv5

Bobby Lashley says he has a lot left to accomplish in his WWE career

The All Mighty has had a very successful career in wrestling. He has shared the ring with many legends such as Goldberg, Batista and John Cena. However, there are still a few things that he's yet to achieve.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Bobby Lashley revealed what he wants to accomplish in his career.

“There’s a lot. There’s holding multiple titles. I haven’t won a Tag Team Title yet. So I still see that in my career. Winning the [Royal Rumble], I see that in my career. Everybody’s like, ‘What if it doesn’t happen this year?’ Then, it’s gonna happen next year. I’m so positive. I’m so positive that it’ll make most people sick. But the more positivity that comes out of me, the more things like this happen, you know?”

At WWE SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley will have his first United States Title defense against former champion Theory. It'll be interesting to see who will leave The Biggest Party of the Summer as the champion.

