United States Champion Bobby Lashley believes he has a lot left to accomplish in WWE

Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship for the third time in his career this past Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

He originally debuted in WWE in 2005 and left the company in 2008 to pursue an MMA career. Bobby has a 15-2 record in MMA and spent several years in IMPACT Wrestling. The 45-year-old is a former four-time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion.

Following his win at WWE Money in the Bank, the new United States Champion spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. The discussion turned to his career and Bobby Lashley believes that he still has a lot to accomplish in his career. He noted that he is yet to win a tag team championship in WWE:

“There’s a lot. There’s holding multiple titles. I haven’t won a Tag Team Title yet. So I still see that in my career. Winning the [Royal Rumble], I see that in my career. Everybody’s like, ‘What if it doesn’t happen this year?’ Then, it’s gonna happen next year. I’m so positive. I’m so positive that it’ll make most people sick. But the more positivity that comes out of me, the more things like this happen, you know?” H/T to Fightful

Bobby Lashley on Theory's bright future in WWE

Lashley defeated Theory at WWE Money in the Bank. Theory went on to become a surprise entrant in the MITB ladder match and retrieved the briefcase to close the show.

During the interview, he spoke about how Theory is half his age and is an incredibly talented Superstar with a bright future in WWE:

"I beat somebody half my age right now. [Theory is] incredibly talented, incredibly athletic, incredibly gifted, has a bright, bright, bright future, and I’m out there fighting with him. So, man, if nothing else, that’s just a blessing. Every day is a blessing for me.” H/T to Fightful

