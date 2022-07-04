4 Potential challengers for Bobby Lashley as United States Champion

At the Money in the Bank event, Bobby Lashley defeated the brash Theory by applying the Hurt Lock to win the United States Championship. The victory marked the beginning of Lashley's third reign with the coveted title.

Given that the feud lasted a month, it does have some potential to continue. However, Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, so his chances of remaining in the United States Championship picture look slim.

With A-Town Down probably off the scene, The All Mighty is left without an immediate challenger. However, several talented superstars would love a shot at Lashley's championship.

#4 Cedric Alexander can step up to Bobby Lashley

Upon turning face, Lashley's first significant feud was against Omos and MVP. The former WWE Champion was out-numbered; however, he received some unrequested assistance from a familiar face in Cedric Alexander.

Bobby Lashley wanted to be a one-man army, but Alexander was not keen to let that happen. In fact, the former Cruiserweight Champion was instrumental in Lashley's decisive victory over MVP and Omos at Hell in a Cell.

Given that the two gladiators have a storied history together as members of The Hurt Business, there is much to explore in a potential program between Lashley and Alexander. The Hurt Business ended in anti-climactic fashion, so fans never received a proper feud between the stablemates, giving WWE another incentive to book the feud.

#3 Damian Priest can lock horns with Bobby Lashley

Damian Priest has embraced his darker side

Damian Priest is currently the powerhouse of the dominant trio, Judgment Day. Initially founded by Edge, who was later ousted, the stable has engulfed the WWE landscape in darkness.

The trio of Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley have put the locker room on notice, but they need to gain more momentum to leave an indelible footprint. Targeting Bobby Lashley, a top-caliber star, is an excellent way of making a mark.

The Puerto-Rican star could answer an open challenge to put Lashley on notice. With help from Balor and Ripley, he can blind-side and viciously attack the former WWE Champion, similar to the one executed on Edge, and kick-start a fresh feud between the two powerhouses.

#2 Riddle can rekindle his feud with Bobby Lashley

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingOfBros is in fact your NEW #WWEChamber This is NO riddle.@SuperKingOfBros is in fact your NEW #USChampion This is NO riddle.@SuperKingOfBros is in fact your NEW #USChampion! #WWEChamber https://t.co/AKhUFng1bK

Since his partner, Randy Orton, suffered an ill-timed injury, Riddle has embarked on a singles run. The Original Bro lost a crucial world championship match to Roman Reigns before failing to secure the Money in the Bank contract.

With Orton out for the foreseeable future, Riddle lacks creative direction. Bobby Lashley finds himself in a similar position. Reinserting the former United States Champion into the title picture would be a good idea.

The RK-Bro member is one of the most exuberant competitors on the main roster and adds excitement wherever he goes. Therefore, he can add an extra layer of intrigue to the mid-card scene. Furthermore, Riddle is a plausible challenger for Lashley as he was the one who took the championship away from him in February 2021.

#1 Seth Rollins can target Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins needs to gain some momentum

The Architect is the top heel of the red brand. However, in recent months, he has lost some momentum owing to back-to-back losses to Cody Rhodes, and his aura is seemingly diminishing.

He needs a massive statement victory to restore his lost credibility and put the locker room on notice. Curb stomping Lashley and winning his United States Championship is an incredible way of rising up the ranks.

Rollins is best-known for playing mind games with his opponents. He can do the same with The All Mighty to start a high-profile rivalry. The Visionary could repeatedly run into Lashley backstage and remind the champion of his past failures and wrongdoings, setting up an intense program between the two.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far