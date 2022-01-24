Bobby Lashley shares intensive training video ahead of Brock Lesnar showdown

Bobby Lashley is looking forward to his match against Brock Lesnar and was recently featured in an intense training video on WWE's YouTube channel.

The former world champion is set to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Their clash has been in the making for over a decade, and Lashley is leaving no stone unturned in preparing himself for the upcoming encounter with The Beast Incarnate.

The All Mighty was seen intensely training to prepare for his showdown with Brock Lesnar. He is aware of the monumental challenge that awaits him and is working hard to reach the same level as the champion.

"To beat Brock you just have to throw everything out," said Lashley. "Brock is a different animal. Going into the ring with somebody that wants to hurt you so they can go walk off with the title, going in there against Brock is not something that I'm going to shy away from. It's something that excites me."

Lesnar and Lashley are set to meet for their official weigh-in on the red brand tonight. Previously, both superstars crossed paths on RAW, but The Beast Incarnate had the upper hand in that meeting.

Bobby Lashley will look to turn things around and send a strong message ahead of his upcoming title match.

Bobby Lashley is prepared for his dream match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The All Mighty defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E to become the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's title. They both share a similar background in combat sports, and fans have been waiting to see this feud transpire inside the squared circle for a very long time.

The creative team has put in a lot of effort to build on the hype surrounding Lesnar vs. Lashley, and their segment on RAW was quite entertaining.

During his latest appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Bobby Lashley talked about Brock Lesnar and said the latter has no soul.

"Bobby was at Brock's level a long time ago. I'm at a whole different level right now, and I think Brock knows that. So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock's eyes, Brock saw that I saw that Brock didn't have a soul, looking in my eyes, he saw that I enjoyed that. And I think that scared him a little bit," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby @WWEGraves #BobbyVsBrock I’ve been saying this for years. I’m the reason Brock should have came back. Worked incredibly hard to get to the top and I’m not leaving the spot I’m in. It’s my time now! @AfterTheBellWWE I’ve been saying this for years. I’m the reason Brock should have came back. Worked incredibly hard to get to the top and I’m not leaving the spot I’m in. It’s my time now! @AfterTheBellWWE @WWEGraves #BobbyVsBrock https://t.co/anjUO8NpJZ

It is worth noting that Paul Heyman has now formed an alliance with Lesnar, whereas MVP is on Lashley's side in this feud.

