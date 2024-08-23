Bobby Lashley shares motivational message following WWE exit

Bobby Lashley departed the WWE on August 16 after his contract expired. He has shared a motivational message for the fans.

After a dominating run in TNA Wrestling, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018. He was immediately pushed as a dominant force in the ring. During this time, Lashley won the WWE Championship and embarked on memorable feuds. However, this was as good as it got for him.

After The Hurt Business disbanded, Lashley was relegated to the mid-card, where he competed for the United States Championship. Since then, it has been downhill for the former WWE Champion. Recently, it was reported that Lashley left the company after his contract expired, marking the end of his run in the promotion.

Trending

Following his exit, Lashley has now taken to social media to share a motivational message for his fans.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Even when the path gets tough or life throws unexpected changes my way. It’s in those moments that we truly grow and evolve. I work to embrace the challenges, stay focused, and remember that the journey is just as important as the destination. Show the world you are build different!" he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Booker T offers some advice to Bobby Lashley after WWE exit

Although Bobby Lashley just left the WWE, he already has something planned for the future. The former WWE Champion confirmed that he had a boxing match lined up in Vegas, but he didn't name his opponent.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T advised Lashley not to take a boxing match against Jake Paul as he could get knocked out.

"I like Bobby, but if you want to go get knocked out, go fight Jake Paul," Booker T said. "Doesn't matter [that he's bigger] one bit. [Lashley is] older, slower, as well as he hasn't been training to be a boxer. Boxing is not something you play, as real as it possible could be. If I was advising Bobby Lashley, I would advise him, 'Bro. Do something else,'" the legend said.

It remains to be seen if this career change to boxing will be permanent for Lashley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback