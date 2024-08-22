Booker T advises Bobby Lashley "To do something else" after the latter confirms major match following WWE exit

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave a warning to Bobby Lashley after the latter confirmed a major match outside the world of professional wrestling. The All Mighty parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired on August 16, 2024.

Lashley is one of the greatest names to ever compete inside the squared circle. He has been a part of some of the best WWE storylines with The Hurt Business. The 48-year-old was also doing an incredible job with The Pride, which also included Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. However, things took a huge turn as reports emerged of The All Mighty's departure from WWE. His exit was officially confirmed after his contract expired this month.

Trending

Bobby Lashley recently confirmed a major career shift as he revealed that he had a boxing match planned in Vegas but did not reveal his opponent. During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Lashley's career change. Booker advised Lashly to not go head-to-head with Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul in a boxing match.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that although the former Hurt Business member is physically bigger than Jake, he won't be able to match the latter's intensity inside the boxing ring.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I like Bobby, but if you want to go get knocked out, go fight Jake Paul," Booker T said. "Doesn't matter [that he's bigger] one bit. [Lashley is] older, slower, as well as he hasn't been training to be a boxer. Boxing is not something you play, as real as it possible could be. If I was advising Bobby Lashley, I would advise him, 'Bro. Do something else.'" [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Check out the whole podcast below:

Bill Apter believes AEW does not have an equal match for former WWE star Bobby Lashley

During an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter mentioned that Bobby Lashley took good care of himself and he looks like a proper athlete.

Apter also talked about the rumors of Lashley going to AEW, by saying that the Tony Khan-led company did not have a star who could physically match The All Mighty.

"He looks like pumped, and an athlete, he really takes care of himself. Who in AEW would be going against Bobby Lashley who is physically, looks like a monster? I can't think of any 'Heavyweight' in AEW that would be an equal match to him. Who would that be?"

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what Bobby Lashley has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world after his WWE exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback